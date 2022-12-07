Guwahati: Mystery Shrouds Death Of Ulubari Man

In a shocking incident, a person died by suicide in the Ulubari locality of Guwahati on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified by Siddartha Sarkar, a resident of Prashanti Apartment in Ulubari. Initial probe into the matter has revealed that he took the extreme step due to some family feud.

According to reports, the victim, Sarkar shot himself in the head. It has come to the fore that his wife had lodged a complaint at the women’s police station, two days ago.

Based on the complaint, the police had summoned him to appear before them.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased informed that Sarkar had called to him to tell how his wife used to harass him.

He said that he suspected that Sarkar would take the extreme step. Moreover, he reportedly did so without the knowledge of the family members.

The family got to know of the incident from neighbours at the apartment. Sarkar had reportedly called his brother for the last time in the evening, after which he took the extreme step.