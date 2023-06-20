Guwahati: Devotees Throng Kamakhya Temple Ahead of Ambubachi Mela

Devotees thronged to Guwahati from different parts of the country ahead of the four-day-long annual Ambubachi Mela that will commence from June 22 to June 26 at the Kamakhya temple.

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual Hindu fair held at the historic Kamakhya Temple, and it is the celebration of the yearly menstruation course of goddess Maa Kamakhya.

The Assam government and Kamakhya Temple management committee have made all arrangements for this year's Ambubachi Mela. The state government has made all arrangements for food, drinking water facilities, and toilet facilities and has set up several tent houses for the devotees.

The devotees have come from all over the country and even from Abroad.

However, the number of footfalls this year might turn out lesser compared to previous years due to the rainfall conditions in the state.

The Pravritti will be performed at 2:30 am on June 22.

"The Pravritti will be performed and for three days and three nights from June 22 to June 25, the Nivritti will be performed. On June 26 morning, after sunrise, Nivritti will conclude. After the Pravritti, the main door of the temple will be closed and it will be reopened after the performance of Nivritti. The special VIP Darshan will be stopped on June 26 and 27, and the general devotees will be given preference. People can perform puja, and visit the Goddess Kamakhya in the general line.

Security deployment will be increased during the period of Ambubachi Mela.

"We will deploy about 900 cadets of NCC, Scout and Guide, and 100 temporary security personnel for the Ambubachi Mela. We have installed 400 more CCTV cameras for security purposes. The administration will also install more CCTV cameras in other locations," the temple authority said.