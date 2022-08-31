Guwahati: Dispur Police Station Gets New Premises

The new premises of the Dispur Police Station was inaugurated by Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Harmeet Singh in Ganeshguri on Wednesday.

The police station has been relocated opposite the Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School in Ganeshguri.

The police station was earlier located near the Assam Secretariat in Dispur.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta was also present in the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Harmeet Singh said, “The new police station was shifted to Ganeshguri to improve efficiency and public service. There was not enough space in the previous area. Moreover, our traffic branch is also expanding and as Dispur is the biggest police station in Guwahati, hence, a new premise was inaugurated.”