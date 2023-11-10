Guwahati Double Murder: Bondona Kalita, Her Accomplice Dhanti Granted Bail

Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in the heinous murder case of her husband and mother-in-law in Guwahati’s Noonmati has been granted bail, reports emerged on Friday.
Reportedly, the Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Judge Court after hearing case number 91/23, granted bail to Bondona Kalita on specific terms and conditions. On the other hand, the court also granted bail to her accomplice Dhanti Deka.
The court has ordered Bondona to appear before the Noonmati Police Station two days in a week. Further, she has also been restricted from leaving her district without prior order from the court, reports said.
It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law, Shankari Dey with the help of her two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka in the month of July 2022.
The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in neighbouring state Meghalaya.
The murder is thought to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.
Thorough investigations were underway into the case. The Guwahati Police recovered several missing parts of the remains of deceased Amarjyoti Dey from search operations conducted in Meghalaya's Dawki. The police also drafted a 1,600-page charge-sheet against accused Bondona and two of her accomplices after three months.
Last month, Bondona's second accomplice Arup Deka was granted bail.