Guwahati: Driver Beaten By Another For Overtaking Vehicle

In a shocking case of road rage, the driver of one car beat up the driver of another for allegedly overtaking his vehicle in Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to reports, the assailant was driving a black Mercedes car. Onlookers said that after another vehicle overtook him on the road, the Mercedes car sped and stopped ahead of it on the main road.

The driver of the Mercedes stepped out and started to physically assault the driver of the other car on the busy street. The victim sustained grave injuries as a result of the thrashing.

Meanwhile, the victim, identified as Adnan Rizwi, has filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station against the accused in the matter. Police have identified the accused as Upashant Kashyap.

Based on the complaint, a probe has been launched and the culprit will be brought to justice soon, the police assured.

It may be noted that in another incident of similar ilk, a youth dragged a woman by her hair from inside his car for allegedly rejecting his unwelcomed advances. The incident took place in December last year in Guwahati’s Khanapara area.