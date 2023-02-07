Guwahati: Driver Beaten By Another For Overtaking Vehicle

In a shocking case of road rage, the driver of one car beat up the driver of another for allegedly overtaking his vehicle in Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to reports, the assailant was driving a black Mercedes car. Onlookers said that after another vehicle overtook him on the road, the Mercedes car sped and stopped ahead of it on the main road.
The driver of the Mercedes stepped out and started to physically assault the driver of the other car on the busy street. The victim sustained grave injuries as a result of the thrashing.
Meanwhile, the victim, identified as Adnan Rizwi, has filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station against the accused in the matter. Police have identified the accused as Upashant Kashyap.
Based on the complaint, a probe has been launched and the culprit will be brought to justice soon, the police assured.
It may be noted that in another incident of similar ilk, a youth dragged a woman by her hair from inside his car for allegedly rejecting his unwelcomed advances. The incident took place in December last year in Guwahati’s Khanapara area.
The accused, Rohan Agarwal had reportedly arrived in his car and started performing dangerous stunts while making lewd gestures towards the woman. The incident had taken place in front of the Khanapara Kendriya Vidyalaya.
The victim told that after facing this, she rejected his advances and termed him as a drug addict which got him enraged. The youth then went on to grab the victim’s hair from inside his car and dragged her along the road for a while before letting go.
Having witnessed the incident, the locals reportedly went after him and caught him near Bhetapara after a long chase. They handed him over to the police after that.
Dispur Police had also seized the car, a Maruti WagonR having registration number AS 01 BD 9455, which was involved in the incident.
Following the incident, locals of the area including many women come out in support of the victim. The incident had taken place right after newly appointed Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah had just issued directions of strict vigil against road traffic rule violators.