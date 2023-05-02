Guwahati: Drug Addict Punches At Moving Car, Breaks Glass; Held

A youth was caught by Basistha Police in Guwahati for allegedly creating a ruckus along the national highway on Tuesday. According to reports, the youth in question was under the influence of drugs when he started to make a nuisance.
The accused was identified as Dweep. He reportedly punched at a moving car on the national highway and broke the rear windshield. The incident caused a stir with nearby people gathering around.
Meanwhile, the owner of the car expressed his surprise following the incident. He was identified as Mridul Hazarika. According to him, he had just taken his car out of servicing and was heading towards Barpeta Road when his car was attacked by the miscreant.
The vehicle that was damaged in the sudden outburst had registration numbers AS 01 FD 1302. Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the miscreant is a drug addict.
He has been taken in by Basistha Police and a case under relevant sections of the law has been filed against him.
Earlier this month in a sensational incident, a person was grievously injured after unidentified miscreants brutally attacked him in Guwahati’s GS Road area.
The victim was identified as the manager of Starbucks Coffee house at GS Road. The incident occurred at the ABC Point in GS Road.
According to sources, the victim identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Das sustained severe injuries after two bike-borne unidentified miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons. Sources claimed that the miscreants were drunk at the time the incident took place.
However, the two attackers fled from the spot right after committing the henious incident. Das was reportedly on his way back home on his scooty after closing the shop late at night.
Meanwhile, some people who witnessed the incident admitted Das to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition. Das had sustained many cut marks on his body. The injured manager was then shifted to the Apollo Hospital for advanced medical treatment. An FIR was lodged at the Bhangagarh Police Station regarding the incident.