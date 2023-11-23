Guwahati: Drunk Driver Rams Into Police Vehicle, Caught After Chase

Guwahati police chased down and nabbed the driver of a car who rammed into several vehicles and damaged a police vehicle.
The incident took place last night when a Hyundai Creta vehicle bearing registration numbers AS 01 DE 3343 rammed into several parked vehicles.
The driver of the vehicle was heavily intoxicated and was driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to the mishap.
According to the information received, the car rammed into several parked cars before hitting a police vehicle and making a run for it.
After that the police chased him and caught him near Railway Gate number 9 in Guwahati.
Further legal procedure against him has been initiated.