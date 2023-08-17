Guwahati: E-Rickshaw Driver Found Dead atop Flyover; Cops Suspect Battery

A youth was found dead atop the new flyover at Boragaon in Guwahati city on Thursday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Dipu, an e-rickshaw driver by profession.
Sources said that there were clear injury marks on his body, indicating that he was assaulted by unidentified miscreants, resulting in his death.
Gorchuk police have been informed who arrived at the spot soon after and recovered the body for post-mortem.
It is learned that the youth was residing at a rented apartment in the Boragaon locality. The actual reason behind his mysterious death is yet to be established.
Eyewitnesses said that the youth had injury marks on parts of his body which points at foul play - possibly a case of battery.
Further investigation is on.
Earlier on Wednesday evening, the lifeless body of a man was discovered under the Bhangagarh flyover in Guwahati.
The deceased was identified as Sanu Kalita. He was a daily wage laborer. Reportedly, he had been battling jaundice. The circumstances surrounding his demise are currently under investigation.