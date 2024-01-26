Guwahati: Fatal Hit-And-Run Case Leaves Man Dead At Nalapara

In a tragic hit-and-run incident that took place in Guwahati on Friday night, a man was killed after being run over by a speeding vehicle at Nalapara.
The victim died on the spot as the vehicle hit him from behind and sped off the scene. The incident took place at the Nalapara sublocality near the Sarusajai of Guwahati.
Meanwhile, local residents who witnessed the shocking scene unfold said that the man was hit by a police vehicle, a claim which is yet to be substantiated.
The deceased individual was identified as one Nara Bahadur Chetry. Soon after the incident took place, his mortal remains were sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by the onlookers.
In the aftermath of the accident, tensions flared as the locals protested the tragedy after witnessing the tragic scenes unfold.
It remains to be seen whether the perpetrators are identified and prosecuted under the newly introduced laws for rash and negligent driving specifically in hit-and-run cases.
More details shall follow as and when they arrive.