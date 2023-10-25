Guwahati: FIR Lodged Against Man For Having Intrusive Thoughts About Goddess Durga

The state unit of the World Hindu Federation on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against one Mridul Bordoloi for deliberately opposing the worship of Hindu Goddess Durga Devi and shamelessly insulting the goddess on social media platforms with his intrusive thoughts, thus, hurting the sentiment of Hindu Dharma and followers.
The FIR was lodged at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.
The World Hindu Federation, state president in the FIR said, “Mridul is threatening our Devi Durga with his obsence messages on social media platforms, is it Indian Civilization? I demand exemplany punishment of the criminal by arresting him immediately without bail under section 67, 107, 150, 151, 153A, 153B, 292, 294A, 295, 298A, 354, 355, 376, 500, 506, 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”
The president also shared his live location with the police and have demanded his arrest under non-bailable section.
“He should be sent to jail on the charges of rape, sexual crime with Hindu idols, religious torture among the Hindu civilization and the subject should be investigated under fair trial and appropriate punishment should be given for insulting and defaming Hindu Goddess Maa Durga. Otherwise, it will be a big Socio Political Intolerance,” added the president in the FIR copy.