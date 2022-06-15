Guwahati: Floods Continue to Wreak Havoc, Several Areas Still Under Water

Floods continue to wreak havoc in Guwahati as several parts of the city are submerged under water for the second day on Wednesday morning due to incessant rainfall.

Areas like Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Zoo Road etc. are still inundated with floods.

The floods have not only disrupted the normal life but also caused severe damage to the infrastructure and personal properties as well. The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in many parts of Guwahati while traffic movement has been hindered, causing inconvenience to locals and commuters alike.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed for relief work in various parts of Guwahati battered by severe waterlogging. Also, one death has been reported by the NDRF “The NDRF teams have come here as the water level is 10-feet high in some areas. One person died as his house got inundated. Rescue work is underway,” informed Gajendra Singh, Inspector, NDRF.

Meanwhile, four construction workers have been buried alive due to massive landslide on Tuesday at Boragaon in Guwahati.

Moreover, the Kamrup metropolitan district administration on Tuesday announced that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed today in light of the flood.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Kamrup metropolitan district, Pallav Gopal Jha gave the orders after the meteorological department predicted similar levels of rainfall for the next two days.

According to the district administration’s orders, all schools and colleges, both government-run and private, will be closed.

However, the order stated that in case any examinations are scheduled to be held today, they will go ahead as per the schedule.