Guwahati Floods: Jayanta Malla Says He’s Monitoring Situation From Abroad

As incessant rainfall lashed Guwahati and its adjoining areas on Wednesday, bringing the city to its knees yet again, Assam’s Minister for Public Health Engineering and Housing & Urban Affairs, Jayanta Malla Baruah, broke his silence through a social media statement.

The minister acknowledged the severity of the crisis, attributing the waterlogging to torrential downpours in the city coupled with the heavy inflow of rainwater from Meghalaya. “A flood-like situation has been created in Guwahati and its adjoining areas due to the relentless rainfall and the flow of water coming down from Meghalaya,” Baruah wrote.

He claimed that despite the hostile weather, departmental staff were continuing their efforts to pump out water from the worst-hit areas. “Even amid such heavy rainfall, our officials and field workers are trying their best to drain out the water wherever possible,” the minister said.

What has sparked sharp public reaction, however, is Baruah’s admission that he is monitoring the situation from outside the country. “Although I am abroad, I am closely monitoring the entire arrangement from here. I hope this inconvenient situation will improve in a very short span of time,” he wrote.

The statement comes as floodwaters inundated major stretches of the city, crippling traffic, submerging houses, and leaving thousands of residents grappling with waterlogging that has become a grim, annual reality for Guwahati. Social media was flooded with images and videos of submerged roads, stranded vehicles, and locals wading through waist-deep water — a grim reminder of the city’s perennial drainage woes.