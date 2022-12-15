Guwahati: Former Director of Library Services Arrested

The Pan Bazaar Police on Wednesday arrested the former director of the Directorate of Library Services, Assam in connection to the massive library scam.

The accused Rumi Goswami’s application to extend her pre-arrest bail was rejected by the Gauhati High Court.

It may be mentioned that Rumi Goswami’s husband Pranab Goswami was arrested on November 26. Post his arrest, Rumi had been absconding.

The duo is accused of misappropriating funds worth around Rs 46 lakhs in the Directorate of Library Services.

An FIR was lodged by the director of Library Services based on which Pranab Goswami was arrested earlier.

Rumi Goswami had approached the Gauhati High Court seeking the benefit of pre-arrest bail, apprehending her arrest in connection with Pan Bazaar Police Station case no. 263/2022, registered for offences punishable under Sections 406/40 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway into the case.