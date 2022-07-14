Guwahati: Fraudster Arrested for Duping Women over the Pretext of Providing Jobs

The Basistha Police in Guwahati on Wednesday arrested a fraudster for duping women over the pretext of providing jobs.

The arrested fraudster has been identified as Lakhi Prasad Teli. He has been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by a woman who has been a victim to his atrocities.

According to the FIR, in the name of providing jobs to women, the fraudster allegedly physically assaulted them by taking them to a room.

According to reports, the fraudster had duped many women and physically assaulted them earlier.

Teli was formerly employed as a home guard.