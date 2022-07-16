Guwahati: Ganja Seized at Kamakhya Railway Station, 2 Held

Two persons have been arrested and 14 kgs of Ganja have been seized from their possession at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.

The ganja was seized in a massive search operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to the police, the seized ganja was smuggled from Tripura to Bihar via train.

Meanwhile, the two ganja smugglers have been identified as Anuwar Hussain and Imam Hussain. It may be mentioned that earlier too, the duo were arrested in connection to ganja smuggling.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway in connection to the case.