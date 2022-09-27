Guwahati: Gecko Rescued in Basistha, 1 Arrested

One person was arrested and a gecko lizard was rescued from his possession at Basistha in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Pranab Ranghang.

The person was arrested based on specific inputs about a possible wildlife trade attempt.

He along with the rescued gecko was handed over to the state forest department for further proceedings.

Allegedly, the arrested person had been smuggling many animals since a long time.

It may be mentioned that geckos and particularly Tokay Geckos are smuggled for certain reasons including medicinal benefits as believed by many.