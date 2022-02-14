Guwahati: GMC Conducting Regular Drives Against Sale Of Cheap Helmets

The sale of helmets in Guwahati has seen an increase after the Assam government made it mandatory for pillion riders to wear them. Cheap quality helmets can be seen flooding the street side shops.

Authorised helmet dealers in the city aside, two wheeler repairing shops, tyre shops and the likes started dealing in such helmets. Even many sellers can be seen roaming on the streets with these helmets, hoping to find prospective buyers.

Cracking down on sale of cheap helmets in the city, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been conducting regular drives against these vendors and outlets possessing and selling such helmets.

In a bid to bring down deaths due to road accidents, the state government decided to make helmets mandatory for people riding pillion on two-wheelers from December 1 last year.

Moreover, a fine of ₹1000 is also being imposed on those found violating the rule and an FIR may also be lodged against them in extreme cases.

Earlier in October, 2021, the central government’s ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution had announced that violating the compulsory standards was categorised as a cognisable offense under section 29 (4) of the BIS Act.

GMC collector, ACS Deepshikha Saikia said that the continuous drive against violators was undertaken by the municipal body.

Saikia said, “Regular drive against vendors selling sub-standard helmets is going on. The drive has been going on for about a month and a half.”

“Keeping the safety of the people in mind, we are cracking down on such vendors. We have also served notices to those found violating the norms,” she added.