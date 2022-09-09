Guwahati: GMC Conducts Drive Against Sale of Tobacco Products

A joint drive was carried out by the Health and Enforcement Branches of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in association with District Tobacco Control Cell, Kamrup (Metro) and Assam police, Dispur against the selling of tobacco products in and around various educational institutions.

The drive was conducted against selling of tobacco products around the following Educational Institutions:

1. Gopal Bodo High School

2. Dispur College, Ganeshguri.

3. Hengrabari L.P. School

4. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara

5. Srimanta Shankar Academy, Dispur

During the drive, all tobacco products from the shops operating within 100 yards of the above-mentioned Educational Institutions were seized.

Moreover, the Health Branch of Guwahati Municipal Corporation conducted another inspection drive at Chandmari Commerce Point of Guwahati where approximately 15(fifteen) number of shops/business establishments were inspected, out of which, 8 (eight) nos. were found to be operating with violations of GMC rules and regulations. The business establishments where irregularities were found, are as under:

1. Zip and Go

2. Commerce Point

3. Sikha Fast Food

4. D Corner

5. Café D Lili

6. Sinful Act Trending

7. Sinful Act Tattoo

8. J-14 Restaurant