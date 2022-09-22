Guwahati: GMC Conducts Drive Against Sale of Tobacco Products

The Health and Enforcement Branches of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has carried out a joint drive-in association with the District Tobacco Control Cell, Kamrup (Metro) and Assam police (Basistha PS) against selling of tobacco products in and around the educational institutions.

The drive was conducted against selling of tobacco products around the following Educational Institutions:

1. NERIM Group of Institutions, Jaya Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati.

2. Beltola College, Beltola Tiniali, Bongaon, Guwahati.

3. Guwahati Commerce College, Chandmari, Guwahati.

4. Icon Academy, Rajgarh Road, Guwahati.

During the drive, all tobacco products from the shops operating within 100 yards of the above-mentioned Educational Institutions were seized. A fine of Rs. 2,600 has also been collected during the drive.