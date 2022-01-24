Guwahati News
Guwahati: GMC Conducts Inspection Drive Against Business Establishments
A total amount of Rs 2,33,000 was collected as penalty during the drive, an official statement said.
Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Monday conducted an inspection drive against shops/business establishments in Guwahati’s Basistha area.
During the drive, around 30-35 number of shops/business establishments were inspected out of which a few of them were found to be operating without a valid trade license.
GMC also issued notice to these business establishments below where irregularities were found –
1. Tiwari Sweets and Bakery (Sweet Karkhana)
2. Sharma & Son's (Sweet Karkhana)
3. Bibha Sweets Karkhana.
4. Shive Studio (Photo studio)
5. S.V. Fashion (Cloth Store)
6. Arif Furnishing.
7. Unauthorized display over moving vehicles.