Guwahati: GMC Conducts Inspection Drive Against Business Establishments
Guwahati News

Guwahati: GMC Conducts Inspection Drive Against Business Establishments

A total amount of Rs 2,33,000 was collected as penalty during the drive, an official statement said.
Pratidin Time

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Monday conducted an inspection drive against shops/business establishments in Guwahati’s Basistha area.

During the drive, around 30-35 number of shops/business establishments were inspected out of which a few of them were found to be operating without a valid trade license.

A total amount of Rs 2,33,000 was collected as penalty during the drive, an official statement said.

GMC also issued notice to these business establishments below where irregularities were found –

1. Tiwari Sweets and Bakery (Sweet Karkhana)

2. Sharma & Son's (Sweet Karkhana)

3. Bibha Sweets Karkhana.

4. Shive Studio (Photo studio)

5. S.V. Fashion (Cloth Store)

6. Arif Furnishing.

7. Unauthorized display over moving vehicles.

Guwahati
GMC
Inspection Drive

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com