Guwahati: GMC Election on April 19

The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) on Wednesday announced the date for Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election. The GMC election will be held on April 19, 2022 and the counting of votes will take place on April 21 from 8 AM.

In a press conference held in Guwahati, State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said that the polling will be held in 60 wards out of which 50 percent seats will be reserved for women.

Kumar stated that the last day filing of nomination is March 31 and scrutiny of papers will take place on April 1. 4th April is the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers.

“The candidates will not be able to campaign from 9 pm to 6 am. The model code of conduct has been implemented from today itself. There won’t be any protocols for COVID-19 but using of sanitizers, masks is necessary and also requested to maintain social distance,” the election commissioner said.

There are a total of 7 lakh 96 thousand 829 voters out of which 3 lakh 96 thousand 891 are male voters while 3 lakh 99 thousand 911 are female voters. The numbers of transgender voters are 27. There will be 789 polling stations.

Kumar further stated that there will be 3 seats reserved for Schedule Tribe and 4 seats for Schedule Caste.

He also mentioned that a political party will be able to spend Rs. 2lakh 50 thousand in each ward.

