Guwahati: GMDA Told To Find Location For Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya Statue

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to zero in on a suitable site within the city for the construction of a statue of one of the Gorkha communities’ stalwarts Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya.
Sarma had, during an election rally in Assam’s Behali on Thursday, told the gathering about plans to erect a statue of Upadhyaya in Guwahati. Subsequently today, he issued directives regarding that to the CEO of GMDA.
Apart from identifying a suitable location, the Chief Minister has asked the GMDA to consult with the family members of the Gorkha leader and freedom fighter during the planning phase so that the project is line with the family’s perspectives.
Lastly, having identified a location in Guwahati, the GMDA has been directed to initiate the process for the erection of Baby Chabilal Upadhyaya’s statue. Sarma has also requested updates on the progress of the work.
Criticizing the Congress party for its historical treatment of the Gorkha and Adivasi communities during a rally in Behali ahead of the by-polls in Assam, Sarma claimed they were denied their rightful place in Assamese society and subjected to systemic discrimination during the Congress regime.
Sarma paid tribute to Babu Chabilal Upadhyaya, a prominent Gorkha leader who played a crucial role in the Assamese language movement. "Chabilal Upadhyaya was a great leader who fought for the Assamese language to become the official language of Assam," Sarma remarked, highlighting Upadhyaya's significant contribution.
The Chief Minister also condemned the Congress for labeling Upadhyaya’s descendants as "foreigners," stating, "The Congress should never have classified his descendants as foreigners."
Sarma spoke about his ongoing efforts to honor Upadhyaya's legacy, mentioning the unveiling of a statue of the leader in Tezpur's Ananda Chandra Agarwala park. At the time he also revealed plans for an even larger statue to be erected in Guwahati to further commemorate the influential figure.