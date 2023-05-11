Guwahati: Groom Flees Before Marriage; Later Caught By Bride’s Family

The groom, identified as Nayanmoni Saikia, allegedly fled from his home in Guwahati’s Basistha and had been missing since May 8.

According to information, both the boy and girl got engaged at the latter’s house at Sootea under Assam’s Sonitpur district few weeks back. The soon-to-be-groom then disappeared without informing anyone.

After a thorough search, the bride’s family traced him at a house in Geetanagar area and handed him over to the police.

Currently, the groom is being kept at Basistha police station for further proceedings.

It is suspected that the groom might have fled after taking dowry money from the bride’s family, sources said.

Further investigation is on.