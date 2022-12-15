Guwahati News

Guwahati: Hengrabari’s State BJP Office Converted to District Office

The office was officially opened as the district BJP office on Thursday after conducting rituals.
New BJP office in Guwahati's Basistha
New BJP office in Guwahati's Basistha
Pratidin Time

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office which is situated in Guwahati’s Hengrabari has been transformed into district BJP office.

The office was officially converted to district BJP office on Thursday.

This comes after the address of the state BJP office was shifted to Guwahati’s Basistha.

On October 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the new state office of the BJP in Basistha.

This is the party’s biggest office in Northeast and will serve as the party's headquarters in the region. 

Also Read
GHC Grants Time Till March for Mental Health Review Boards at Prisons
Bharatiya Janata Party
Hengrabari
BJP office
District BJP office

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com