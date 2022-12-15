Guwahati: Hengrabari’s State BJP Office Converted to District Office

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office which is situated in Guwahati’s Hengrabari has been transformed into district BJP office.

The office was officially converted to district BJP office on Thursday.

This comes after the address of the state BJP office was shifted to Guwahati’s Basistha.

On October 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda inaugurated the new state office of the BJP in Basistha.

This is the party’s biggest office in Northeast and will serve as the party's headquarters in the region.