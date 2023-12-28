Guwahati Home Guard's Drug Dealing Exposed: Viral Video Leads to Arrest
The Home Guard jawan, who was found peddling drugs in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on Wednesday evening, has been arrested by the Dispur police.
The arrest came after a video surfaced on social media, showing the accused jawan identified as Rubul Ali selling drugs while on duty under the Khanapara flyover. In the video, Rubul was approached by a few addicts to purchase the drugs. Unaware of the camera, he was seen selling the drugs to them.
Recognized to not be a one-off incident, Ali had been conducting this operation for a considerable amount of time. Hiding behind his uniform, he continued to stay out of suspicion and engaged in drug peddling activities.
The video's circulation on social media platforms prompted quick action from the police, resulting in Ali's arrest later in the night.
Apart from the arrest, the police also raided Ali's residence in Hajo, during which, several containers filled with drugs were recovered.
Moreover, it is also learned that accused would tip off his associates in the drug trade network ahead of planned police raids, allowing them to evade capture.
Further investigation is underway to unearth further linkages.
Earlier this year, another police official was caught peddling narcotics around the same area. Coincidentally, he happened to be stationed at Dispur Police Station as well.
Caught and thrashed by the locals, later on he was identified as Benudhar Bodo. Reportedly, he was an police informer and stayed among miscreants to gather inputs for the police.