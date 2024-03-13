Guwahati Hosts IMD's Annual Cyclone and Monsoon Review Meeting

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati has taken the helm in hosting this year's Annual Cyclone Review (ACR) and Annual Monsoon Review (AMR) meeting of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant platform aimed at evaluating and refining the forecasts issued by the department. The two-day event, held at the Gauhati University Institute of Science and Technology (GUIST) on March 12 and 13, brought together key stakeholders and experts to assess last year's forecasts and strategize for enhanced precision in future predictions.