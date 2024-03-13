Guwahati Hosts IMD's Annual Cyclone and Monsoon Review Meeting
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati has taken the helm in hosting this year's Annual Cyclone Review (ACR) and Annual Monsoon Review (AMR) meeting of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant platform aimed at evaluating and refining the forecasts issued by the department. The two-day event, held at the Gauhati University Institute of Science and Technology (GUIST) on March 12 and 13, brought together key stakeholders and experts to assess last year's forecasts and strategize for enhanced precision in future predictions.
In the inaugural ceremony, Professor (Dr.) Pratap Jyoti Handique, the esteemed Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Dr. Handique lauded the tireless efforts of the IMD in providing vital weather services to the nation since its inception in 1875. He underscored the importance of the IMD's forecasts, noting a growing trust among the populace in the accuracy of these predictions.
Dr. M. Mohapatra, the Director General (DGM) of IMD, took the stage to outline the department's journey and shed light on its focus on enhancing forecast efficacy, particularly in the Northeast (NE) region. Dr. Mohapatra highlighted the establishment of Meteorological Centres (MC) in each state of the NE region as a significant stride towards improving regional forecast precision, considering the unique orographic characteristics of the area.
K N Mohan Sc.–G, the head of RMC Guwahati, extended a warm welcome to the attendees and commended the visionary leadership of Dr. Mohapatra. Stressing the importance of teamwork among IMD officials and scientists, he urged preparedness to tackle future weather-related challenges.
Dr. R K Jenamani, Head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC) at IMD, extended congratulations to RMC Guwahati for hosting the ACR/AMR meeting and highlighted India's leading position among developing nations in issuing advanced Cyclone warnings.
Dr. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw Sc.-F concluded the ceremony with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Chief Guest, distinguished scientists, delegates, and supporting staff for their valuable contributions to the review meeting.
The ACR/AMR meeting serves as a crucial platform for introspection, collaboration, and innovation, reflecting IMD's commitment to continually enhance its weather forecasting capabilities for the benefit of the nation.