Guwahati: Huge Consignment of Drugs Seized in Jorabat

In yet another achievement, Guwahati police seized huge consignment of drugs from a truck at Jorabat. The team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and SI Kapil Pathak seized the drugs which have been brought from a neighbouring state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to inform about the seizure of drugs which weighs around 800 kgs. “In one of the biggest hauls, @GuwahatiPol team led by JCP Partha Mahanta and SI Kapil Pathak hit a major inter-state narco network & seized 800 kgs of Ganja from a truck at Jorabat. The consignment from a neighbouring state was going to a state in South. Kudos,” the Chief Minister tweeted.