Guwahati: Assam CM Inaugurates Jorpukhuri Park in Uzanbazar

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the Jorpukhuri Park at Uzanbazar in Guwahati.

The park has been constructed by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) with a cost of Rs. 3.23 crore.

The historic Jorpukhuri of Uggratara Devalay has also been given a new look along with the park.

Inaugurating the park, the chief minister said, “Swargadeo Shiva Singha has dug the ponds so that the Uggratara Devalaya does not face any water crisis. These ponds have been given a new look with the funds of Amrit scheme of Central government and GMDA.”

He further instructed the administration to keep an eye so that the area couldn’t turn into a commercial place.

Meanwhile, the park has been constructed in order to make the area a tourist spot. Moreover, the ponds have also been cleaned and the administration has also taken step to preserve the fish of the ponds.