Guwahati: Juvenile Among Two Held for Gang Raping Minor

A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared data showcasing a significant reduction in crime rates within the state over the past five years, an incident of gang rape on a minor committed by two persons including one juvenile has come to light in Guwahati on Thursday.
According to sources, the victim was residing with her father at a rental house of one of the accused located in Birubari where she had fallen prey to their heinous act on several occasions.
After the matter came to light, an FIR was registered at Birubari Police Station under sections 469/23, 448, 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4/8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Based on the FIR, two persons including one juvenile (16 years old) were apprehended by the police and are being interrogated in the matter.
One of the accused has been identified as Nayan Baroi (22) while the name accused name has been withheld keeping in view of his minor age. Nayan was a relative of the minor boy in whose rental house the victim was staying with her father.
Meanwhile, the victim is currently kept at Kalyani Niwas, Children Home for Girls in Rupnagar.
On Wednesday, The chief minister took to ‘X’ to express his enthusiasm, declaring, "Our commitment to make Assam a crime-free State is moving positively in the right direction. Sharing an update on the decreasing trend of all major kind of crimes recorded in the State.”
Diving into the data provided by CM Sarma, it's evident that murder cases have plummeted to 686 in 2023, a dramatic drop from 1235 cases in 2019. Equally noteworthy is the decline in rape cases, with only 656 reported in 2023 compared to a staggering 1952 cases in 2019. The category of dacoity has also witnessed a remarkable reduction, dwindling to a mere 55 cases in 2023 from a troubling 198 cases in 2019.