Guwahati: ‘Kaamakaazi’ Floating Restaurant Burnt to Ashes in Massive Fire

The floating restaurant and bar ‘Kaamakaazi’ in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar was burnt to ashes in a major fire that erupted on Sunday.
As per reports, the fire is suspected to have erupted after a series of cylinders burst at the restaurant over the River Brahmaputra at Lachit Ghat this evening.
However, so far no loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident. The property loss incurred due to the inferno has also not been initiated as of now, sources said.
Meanwhile, reports said that the police and fire-fighting personnel have arrived at the incident spot. Several fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blazing inferno, sources added.
More details awaited into the incident.