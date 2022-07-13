Guwahati: Kalapahar Renamed as Nilachal Nagar

The Assam government has proposed to rename eight streets in Guwahati. Earlier the government proposed to rename Kalapahar area of Guwahati.

Kalapahar has now been renamed as Nilachal Nagar. The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had on earlier said that the government would change the names of places and villages that were not in sync with the culture and tradition of the state.

He also said that there are some places which people of the locality do not wish to take the name and that there are places that are named out of malice in some communities.

The chief minister also asked the local MLA to suggest a suitable name for Kalapahar. He said that the name ‘Kalapahar’ has been named after tyrant Muslim General of Bengal Sultanate Kalapahad.

On the other hand, the name of Sarabhati will now be known as Arya Nagar. Five-six streets have already been renamed and more roads will be renamed by the government.