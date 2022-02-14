Guwahati: Kalapahar to be Renamed Soon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday ordered to change the name of Kalapahar area in Guwahati, said West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said that they will soon take the matter for discussion with the locals. “The name will be changed based on the advice of the people. We will soon discuss the matter with the public and the name will be changed as per the suggestion of the public,” Kalita said.

He further stated that the new name will be announced after the meeting with the public.