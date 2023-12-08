Guwahati: Kidnapping Attempt on Minor Boy Thwarted; FIR Lodged

An FIR was lodged after an attempted kidnap of a minor boy was reported in Guwahati’s Dispur area on Thursday.
As per reports, an 11-year-old boy was picked up by a man near the City Cricket Coaching Center located adjacent to the Assam Legislative Assembly in the Dispur.
According to the FIR lodged by the mother of the minor boy based on his narration, a person approached the boy while he was waiting inside the premises of the coaching center, gagged his mouth and shoved him towards a white Maruti Van which was waiting. Another man was already sitting inside the vehicle. He was then forcefully seated inside it.
Further, according to the victim boy, after he started to scream out of danger, the miscreants dropped him near Mac Donalds at Ganeshguri.
Meanwhile, after he was dropped, he moved to one of the shops nearby and sat on the verandah. According to the FIR, a neighbour residing in the same apartment passed by and saw the child. Soon after this, his mother was informed. Upon the arrival of the boy’s mother, a complaint was lodged at the City Cricket Coaching Center.
The complainant has termed the incident as one of grave concern and appealed the police to investigate it.
Reportedly, the boy was a resident of Khanapara locality.