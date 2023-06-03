Guwahati Lalung Gaon Murder: City Police Arrests Prime Accused from Lalmati

The prime accused in the Guwahati’s Lalung Gaon murder incident has been arrested by the city police from Lalmati locality on Friday.
The defendant, identified as Somen Goswami (husband of the deceased) is said to have run away with his 10-12 year old son after allegedly killing his own wife.
The body of the deceased was recovered from a trunk by Garchuk police on June 1.
It was learnt that accused has been staying at Lalung Gaon as a tenant and had moved to rented space just week ago.
A case has been registered against the accused husband at Garchuk Police Station (Case No 157/23) under section 120(b)/302/201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to initial reports, the police identified the body as that of Basanti Baishya.