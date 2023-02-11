Guwahati: Landlord Arrested For Raping Minor Tenant

Guwahati city police on Saturday arrested an individual who is accused of raping a 13-year-old minor girl in Birubari area earlier this week.

The accused, identified as Diganta Das, was apprehended from Jalukbari today morning. He was on the run following the incident.

Das (49) is the landlord of the rented house where the victim girl and her family resided.

Earlier this week, the minor girl was allegedly raped by the accused at their rented house when her parents were outside. The incident was reported at Nizorapara area in Birubari.

Following the incident, her family members filed a police complaint against Das.

It is also learned that Das had threatened the family of vacating the house after the police complaint was filed.