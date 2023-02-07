Guwahati: Locals Gherao Police Station Demanding Justice for Deceased Woman

The situation turned volatile in Guwahati’s Azara after locals staged demonstrations in front of the Bijoynagar outpost on Tuesday.

Massive protests were staged demanding justice for Bornali Das, the woman who was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her house.

The protestors, who were mostly women, slammed the police for their inadequate action against nabbing the culprit behind Bornali’s murder.

As per reports, on February 4, Bornali Das was found dead at her Rampur residence.

As per allegations leveled by family members of the deceased, Bornali’s sister-in-law Nizora Das is suspected to have murdered her when no one was present in the house.

Though the police has launched an investigation, they have been unable to nab the culprit.