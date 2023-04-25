Guwahati: Major Fire Guts Apartment In Bhetapara

A major fire broke out at a housing society in Guwahati’s Bhetapara area on Tuesday in which a flat was entirely gutted.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out at Pragjyotish Housing Complex in the Bhetapara locality of Guwahati. Flames engulfed the residence of Sadananda Das in the housing complex.

According to information received, flames erupted from an earthen lamp inside lit inside the house which burnt down everything.

Officials estimated the damages to property caused by the fire to be in lakhs. Soon after the fire broke out, as many as three fire tenders were rushed to scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, the victim whose house was gutted alleged that the residential complex lacked minimum fire safety measures and equipments. She said that had there been the required fire safety equipment installed in the apartment, the fire would not have taken a turn for the worse.

She said, “The wirings of this building are very old. There is also no fire safety measures installed in the building. Today I had lit the prayer lamp and went to drop my daughter to school when the fire broke out from the lamp.”

Moreover, she alleged that the emergency services were also late in arriving to the call for help. “By the time the fire tenders reached, my house was entirely gutted,” she added.

Earlier this month, a Tata Punch vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01-FB-3900, caught fire suddenly at ABC Point in Assam's Guwahati.

The incident occurred when the owner, Nasli, was driving the vehicle. According to reports, Nasli had purchased the car a year ago, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Eyewitnesses stated that the car caught fire suddenly, and the flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire vehicle in no time. The incident caused a commotion in the area, and the local police were informed. The fire brigade also rushed to the spot to douse the flames, which took more than an hour to bring under control.