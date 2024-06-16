Guwahati Man Arrested for Allegedly Assisting Terrorists in Manipur

Sanjib Kumar Mishra, a resident of the Noonmati area in Guwahati was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with aiding terrorist organizations operating in Manipur. The arrest follows a coordinated operation that led to the seizure of drone components intended for illicit activities.
STF officials disclosed that Mishra's arrest is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle networks facilitating the supply of advanced technology to banned groups. This operation is viewed as a significant success in thwarting potential sabotage activities in Manipur, a state plagued by violence.
A case has been registered against Mishra under STF PS Case No 10/2024 U/S 121 IPC R/W 16/18 UA (P) Act. 1967.
This development closely follows the arrest of Khaigoulen Kipgen from Manipur on June 14 in Guwahati, who was found in possession of 10 TB30 intelligent flight batteries used in drone assembly. According to a statement from police headquarters, the STF's operations have uncovered critical evidence linking Mishra and others to an organized effort to supply terrorist groups with drone technology.