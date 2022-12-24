Guwahati: Man Arrested for Mentally Harassing Singer Deeplina Deka

One person has been arrested in Guwahati for allegedly mentally harassing Assamese singer Deeplina Deka.

The arrested person has been identified as Mridul Kumar Nath.

He was arrested by the Chandmari Police based on complaints lodged by Deeplina. As per allegations leveled by the singer, the man had been mentally harassing her since a long time.

The accused is a resident of Bhangagarh.

The singer also alleged that the man had been calling people of her management and talking about meeting her. He also frequently called her till late at night and kept sending her indecent messages.

According to the FIR lodged by Deeplina, on Friday evening, Mridul Nath had entered into her residence without permission. The man then started to abuse the singer with salacious words. He also broke valuables in her house.

On the other hand, the man had also claimed that he had married Deeplina two years ago.

Unable to tolerate the harassment, Deeplina resorted to approach the police late on Friday night.

After she lodged the FIR, the Chandmari Police arrested the accused. A case has been registered and the accused is currently being interrogated by the police.