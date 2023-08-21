Guwahati: Man Found Dead On Footpath at Mirza

The body of a middle-aged man was found dead at a pathway in Mirza on the outskirts of Guwahati city under Kamrup Rural district.
The deceased has been identified as Taniya Ali. His body was found on the walkway at Mirza-Chandubi road on Monday afternoon.
Locals discovered the body first and informed the police soon after.
Prima facie it is suspected that man died of natural causes, however, the exact reason behind his death is yet to be established.
Recently, the naked body of an unidentified man was recovered from a VIP room at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Assam’s Cachar district.
The body was found by the party workers in a VIP room under mysterious circumstances and called the district party president, Bimalendu Roy who later informed the police, sources said.
The police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). The identity of the body couldn’t be ascertained.
An investigation was launched in regards to the incident.