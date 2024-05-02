Guwahati Man Goes Missing From Ganeshguri After Suspicious Phone Call
A 35-year-old man was reported missing for the past three days from Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area, after which the family members filed a missing person report at the Bhagaduttapur Police Outpost.
Identified as Partha Purkayastha, the man has been described as short, having a medium complexion with black hair. He was last wearing a blue jeans and a white shirt. As per reports, he was reported missing since 6:15 pm on Monday, April 29.
The brother of the missing individual filed the report after he did not return home having gone out to Ganeshguri market. Based on it, the police initiated a search operation.
The police said that they are trying to find him asking for any information on the whereabouts of the person to be sent to the number 8486340249
Purkayastha reportedly worked at SSB Automobiles Pvt Ltd in Guwahati’s Khanapara. Sources said in February, he had some account related issue with four to five unidentified men. He reportedly received a call on the day he went missing, asking him to come to Ganeshguri market after which he was not seen.