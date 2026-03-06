Guwahati Man Held With Pistol, Live Rounds; Salon Owner Arrested for Selling Gun

Dispur Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the recovery of a pistol and live ammunition in Guwahati.

The first accused, Krishna Das, was apprehended from the Bagharbari area of Panjabari. During the operation, police recovered a 9mm pistol along with three live rounds of ammunition from his possession. Das reportedly claimed to be a businessman.

However, police said it is yet to be confirmed whether the weapon was licensed. Officials also revealed that a case had previously been registered against him at Dispur Police Station. He is currently being interrogated.

During questioning, Das reportedly disclosed that the weapon had been sold to him by Akhilesh Thakur (40), a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Following this lead, police arrested Thakur from the Sijubari area of Hatigaon in Guwahati. Investigators said Thakur was running a salon in the locality and had allegedly brought the pistol from Bihar before selling it to Krishna Das.

Police said necessary legal action has been initiated against both accused persons, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read: Youth Seen Brandishing Pistol From Moving Vehicle in Guwahati