Guwahati Man Kidnaps Child Over Illicit Affair, Held

A falling out of an illicit relationship led to the abduction of a two-year-old in Guwahati's Boragaon on Tuesday. Prompt action by the police helped to locate and rescue the child, and apprehend the kidnapper.
According to Garchuk Police in Guwahati probing the matter, the nabbed the accused child lifter from Palasbari on the outskirts of Guwahati. He was identified as Pabitra Das hailing from the Bijoynagar locality of the city.
Officials said that the accused had forged an illicit extra-marital relationship with the mother of the child. Their affair was going on for the last year, it was revealed.
The accused used to visit the woman at her residence during the day when her husband would be out for work. Over time, the accused Pabitra Das pressed the woman to run away with him. However, she refused to take the step which ultimately led to him kidnapping her two-year-old child.
The police said that the kidnapper carried out the abduction directly in front of the mother by brandishing a weapon which he used to intimidate her.
Following the abduction, the accused initially took the child hostage at his residence in Bijoynagar. Later on, when he was transporting the child, he was caught with assistance from Azara Police in Guwahati.
The accused was arrested and the police also seized a Swift vehicle from his possession. They also managed to recover the abducted child safely. According to the police, the accused planned to commit suicide by diving in the Brahmaputra with the child, however, the situation was avoided with his arrest.