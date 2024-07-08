Guwahati News

Guwahati: Man Killed in Hit-and-Run by Unidentified Vehicle at Boragaon

In a tragic incident on the national highway in Guwahati’s Boragaon, one person lost their life after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on Sunday night.
Guwahati: Man Killed in Hit-and-Run by Unidentified Vehicle at Boragaon
Guwahati: Man Killed in Hit-and-Run by Unidentified Vehicle at Boragaon
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident on the national highway in Guwahati’s Boragaon, one person lost their life after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on Sunday night. The vehicle fled the scene following the accident, leaving behind a grim aftermath.

City Police responded swiftly to the scene, where the body of the deceased was discovered. Police have transported the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem examination.

At present, the identity of the victim remains unknown as police continue their investigation into the hit-and-run case.

Guwahati: Man Killed in Hit-and-Run by Unidentified Vehicle at Boragaon
Guwahati: Man Fatally Struck by Unidentified Vehicle in Boragaon
Assam police
Guwahati police
Hit and Run Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-man-killed-in-hit-and-run-by-unidentified-vehicle-at-boragaon
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com