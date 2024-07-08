Guwahati: Man Killed in Hit-and-Run by Unidentified Vehicle at Boragaon

In a tragic incident on the national highway in Guwahati’s Boragaon, one person lost their life after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on Sunday night. The vehicle fled the scene following the accident, leaving behind a grim aftermath.
City Police responded swiftly to the scene, where the body of the deceased was discovered. Police have transported the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem examination.
At present, the identity of the victim remains unknown as police continue their investigation into the hit-and-run case.