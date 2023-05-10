Guwahati: Massive Protests Held Against Eviction Drive at Silsako

Meanwhile, agitators claimed to intensify their protest if the government does not fulfill their demands.

One of the protestors said, “We will not allow any kind of government projects to be set up at Silsako. When our lands were evicted, CM Sarma guaranteed that all evicted families would be provided with compensation and rehabilitated. However, we have not received any response from the government. When the entire state was gripped with the festivities of Bohag Bihu, we were launching a hunger strike here to get back our lands. But, the government has till today turned a deaf ear to our sufferings. Therefore we have announced Assam BJP’s foundation day as ‘Black Day’ to protest against the government.”