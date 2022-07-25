Guwahati: Milk Price to Increase by Rs. 4 Per Litre

The Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers’ Association has decided to increase the price of milk by Rs. 4 per litre from August 1, 2022.

A total of 1 lakh 60 litres of milk are being sold at Guwahati on a daily basis and over 500 people are engaged in milk business in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that, with the hike in milk prices, the price of sweets and other milk products might also increase.

Moreover, the Centre had also imposed 5% GST on milk products. Pre-packed, pre-labelled curd, lassi, paneer and milk will attract GST at a rate of 5 per cent.

