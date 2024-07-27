Guwahati: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Man In Kahilipara

A 57-year-old man has been accused of sexually abusing a minor girl in Guwahati. The accused was apprehended by the police, as per reports on Saturday.
The incident reportedly took place on Friday night at Journalist Colony in Guwahati's Kahilipara locality when the accused, identified as Aftar Ali alias Silchariya, raped the 10-year-old girl.
Bhagaduttapur Police has taken in the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He will be processed for further legal action.
In March, amidst the Holi festivities in the city, a minor girl fell victim to a heinous crime as she was allegedly raped by a youth inside a car.
The accused, identified as Inamul Ali, accompanied by his friends Raju Ali and Mandal Ali, reportedly picked up three girls from Bhagaduttapur in the Kahilipara locality under the guise of celebrating Holi.
As per reports, the girls were drugged and intoxicated during the incident. Tragically, Inamul Ali stands accused of raping the minor girl in the presence of his friends and two other young girls, with the entire upsetting ordeal being recorded on their phones.
Following the incident, the victim girl was abandoned in critical condition at her residence in Kahilipara.