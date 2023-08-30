Guwahati: Minors Among Three Held For Robbing Man

Three suspected thieves, two of whom are minors, have been arrested by Jorabat police for allegedly robbing an individual at 9th Mile on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The trio allegedly robbed the man of his mobile phone and cash before disappearing into the darkness a few days back. The victim man then lodged a complaint at Jorabat police station, following which a manhunt was launched by the police, leading to the arrests.
One of the arrestees has been identified as Rakesh Marak, while the names of the two minors have been withheld.
Upon frisking, the police recovered three mobile phones and unaccounted cash from their possession.
Further investigation is on.
Earlier this month, Guwahati police shot and injured two alleged mobile thieves during separate encounters in the city.
In the first instance, an alleged mobile thief, identified as Mahibul Haque (23), was shot in his leg by police while attempting to flee, making him immobile. The incident occurred at Birubari area at around 2.50 am.
In another case on the same night, one Abhjit Rabha (20), was shot and injured by police for his alleged involvement in mobile theft activities at Panikakhati on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The police had to resort to using firearms in an attempt to apprehend the fleeing suspects. Following the incident, the injured individuals were admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical treatment.