Guwahati: Miscreants Rob Woman, Injured Victim Dies at Hospital

A woman who was reportedly injured after falling from a bike has succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

According to reports, on Friday night, unidentified miscreants grabbed ornaments that she was wearing and fled from the spot.

The incident occurred at Jyotikuchi in Assam’s Guwahati.

The woman fell off from the motorcycle she was travelling on and was seriously injured.

She was then admitted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and was undergoing treatment for the same.

The woman identified as Shyamali Das succumbed to her injuries at the hospital today.