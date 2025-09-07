Guwahati: Missing Teen Found Dead, Man Suspected of Murder-Suicide in Guest House

Guwahati was shaken by a horrific crime in the wee hours of Saturday when police found two bodies in a room within Toosonj Guest House in Guwahati's Barbari. The victims were Mokibur Rahman (35) and a boy of 15 years, whose family reported him missing only a few hours ago.

Missing Case Turns Into Murder-Suicide Discovery

The boy was reported missing at Chandmari Police Station on September 6 when he did not come home, police said. Follow-up leads led investigators to the suspected location of the boy at Toosonj Guest House, and a late-night raid was conducted. Just after 2 AM, officers broke into the room and discovered the horrific scene.

Within, the teenager was lying on the bed, covered in blood. Close by, Rahman was found hanging from a bed sheet, what police suspect to be a murder followed by suicide.

The Timeline of a Tragedy

September 5: Rahman arrived at the guest house alone and informed staff that he was in Guwahati for medical treatment.

September 6: He brought the boy back in a Thar SUV and reserved the same room. The boy's family registered a missing complaint by evening.

September 7, 2 AM: Police raided the guest house and retrieved the two bodies.

Guest house caretaker informed the police that Rahman had rented the room one day prior to the crime and was "normal." The city police later established that Rahman had been staying as a tenant in the same area as the victim, making their relationship suspicious all the more.

Investigation Underway

DCP Amitabh Basumatary, who arrived at the scene, said, "We are probing the case thoroughly. On the face of it, it seems Rahman killed the boy and then committed suicide. Forensic experts are carrying out in-depth analysis, and we are checking all possible angles, including personal motives."

Forensic experts, aided by sniffer dogs, searched the crime scene for hours. Police have taken CCTV footage from the guest house and surrounding areas on record.

Motive Under Suspicion

Although police haven't closed any doors, preliminary suspicions lie in a feud or personal vendetta. Police said that Rahman could have enticed the boy to the guest house before committing the heinous crime.

Also Read: Retired Colonel Goes Missing from Guwahati’s Nabin Nagar